Zelensky Signs Law On Preserving Reproductive Cells Of Ukraine's Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law the bill amending legislation on preserving the Ukrainian nation's gene pool.

This is reported on the parliament's website , Ukrinform saw.

The bill was developed with the aim of preserving the gene pool of the Ukrainian nation, as well as settling the issue of social protection of military personnel in terms of ensuring their right to biological parentage (maternity).

The law provides that in case of death or recognition of a person as deceased, their reproductive materials shall be stored free of charge for three years from the moment of death.

Zelensky signs off law on storingcells of Ukraine's military in cryobanks

After the term expires, further storage may be extended at the expense of another person, specified in the deceased person's application regarding their own reproductive cells.

The document stipulates that a person whose reproductive cells are stored is entitled to dispose of them in the event of their death.

It is assumed that in the case where such reproductive cells are used to conceive a child, their owner shall be recognized a legitimate parent.

It is established that before the law enters into force, a notarized will is the basis for the use of assisted reproductive technologies involving reproductive cells.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill amending legislation on preserving the Ukrainian nation's gene pool.

Photo: President's Office