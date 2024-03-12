MMI Ranks No. 29 On Inc. Magazine's List Of The Rocky Mountain Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it ranks No. 29 on Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Rocky Mountain private companies, based in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.







This year marks MMI's third consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, having debuted in the top 1500 last year. The company has maintained a 149% growth rate over the last two years.

“While our continued financial success is gratifying, we are more proud to have played a pivotal role in guiding our customers through the uncertainties of the recent mortgage market,” said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink.“Our goal is to furnish each user – from major financial institutions to individual originators – with unparalleled data intelligence and insights that drive volume and enhance their operations. Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honor for us and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the phenomenal team we've built at MMI. We're continually expanding our offerings and capabilities, and with our recent acquisition of Bonzo and deep expertise in transaction data, our users have more insight and power than ever.”

The companies on the Inc. 5000 show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 72 private companies had an average growth rate of 122.44%. By 2023, they'd also added 3,838 jobs and $1.7 billion to the region's economy.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do - they'll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses. The complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles, can be found at .

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit or contact ... .

