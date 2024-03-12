DPIIT Constitutes Committee For Industrial Park Rating System

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 12 (KNN) In a significant move to enhance India's industrial infrastructure and enable a conducive ecosystem for businesses, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced plans to launch the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) 3.0.

Additionally, to provide guidance on the IPRS 3.0 framework, the government has constituted a 'Steering Committee' comprising experts from relevant ministries, departments, agencies, retired government officers, advisors, think tanks, and industry associations.

The IPRS aims to enhance industrial infrastructure competitiveness and support policy development for enabling industrialisation across the country.

The rating system supports the qualitative and quantitative measurement of industrial parks across four main pillars: internal infrastructure, external infrastructure, business support services, and environment and safety management.

By providing standardised ratings, this system enables investors to make informed decisions and identify the most suitable industrial parks for their investments.

Building on the success of previous iterations, DPIIT aims to broaden the scope and enhance the quality of the IPRS exercise with the introduction of 'IPRS 3.0'. This latest iteration will leverage insights from globally recognised frameworks, major programs managed by DPIIT, and the learnings gained from the pilot phase and IPRS 2.0.

The IPRS initiative began as a pilot in 2018 with ADB support, evaluating 177 out of 202 nominated parks across 21 States/UTs.

Building on this, DPIIT introduced IPRS 2.0 aligning with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', assessing 449 parks across 31 States/UTs based on feedback from developers (60 per cent weightage) and tenants (40 per cent).

DPIIT also conducted gap assessment workshops with Invest India, ADB, and PwC to enhance the framework and organised a national workshop to collaborate on advancing India's industrial competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)