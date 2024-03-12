Sri Lanka Call Back Lahiru Kumara, Kamindu Mendis For ODI Series Against Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, March 12 (IANS) The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced a 16-member ODI squad for their upcoming series against Bangladesh with pace bowler Lahiru Kumara making a return to the squad, showcasing promising form with nine wickets in his recent List A matches.

He was joined in the list of returnees by batting allrounder Kamindu Mendis, who impressed during the T20I series with Bangladesh.

Notable absentees include experienced seamer Dushmantha Chameera, sidelined due to injury, and batter Shevon Daniel, who despite being part of the last two ODI squads, has only seen limited game time. Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva too remains excluded, while Kamindu's inclusion sees him preferred over Shevon Daniel.

The squad boasts the return of opening batter Pathum Nissanka, now recovered from a hamstring injury, and off-spin-bowling allrounder Sahan Arachchige, who has been in fine form domestically with both bat and ball.

While Lahiru Kumara adds experience to the pace attack, Sri Lanka has opted for a varied seam bowling lineup, featuring Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, and all-round options Chamika Karunaratne and Janth Liyanage. Notably absent is Dasun Shanaka.

In the spin department, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are expected to lead the charge, with Akila Dananjaya and left-arm spinning allrounder Dunith Wellalage also in contention.

Having secured victories in both their ODI series earlier in the year against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka aims to continue their winning momentum as they embark on their first overseas series of 2024.

The series opener is scheduled in Chattogram on Wednesday, setting the stage for an exciting clash between the two sides.