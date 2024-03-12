Ben-Gurion University Invites Applications For One-Year MBA International Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 12, 2024: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel is now inviting applications for its one-year MBA International Program for 2024-2025 session.



The MBA International Program at the Guilford Glazer Faculty of Business and Management is a unique, integrative one-year study program that couples a rigorous theoretical and practical academic program with extracurricular opportunities that serve to enrich the MBA learning experience.



The general management education program comprises core business modules and advanced courses, intensive workshops, an integrative internship experience with local start-ups, real world applications, simulations, and professional development field trips.



The program highlights innovation, entrepreneurship, and social enterprise on the international level, as well as on the local front, tapping into the entrepreneurial spirit and momentum driving the incredible growth in the Negev region and throughout Israel. Studying with an intimate and diverse cohort, our students expand and enrich both their professional and international networks.



Program Delivery: The one-year study program is taught completely in English and couples a rigorous theoretical and practical academic program with extracurricular opportunities that serve to enrich the MBA learning experience.



Admission Cycle:



1. Complete the Program\'s online eligibility application form



2. Include all supporting documents



3. Submit the complete application



4. An interview will be scheduled



5. Acceptance note and registration to BGU



Application Deadline: October 15th, 2024.



Course â€‹Start Date:â€‹ November 3rd, 2024.



Admission Requirements:



- Undergraduate degree from an accredited university.

- Minimum GPA of 80 (according to the Israeli grading system.)

- Minimum GMAT overall scoreâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹ of 580.

- Minimum GMAT quantitative score of 40.

- Minimum TOEFL score of 80 (if reâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹levant)



Tuition: â€‹ $10,600 USD Approximately (The exact amount will fluctuate based on governmental decisions for tuition cost)



How to Apply:



Online form -





â€‹About Ben-Gurion University of the Negev:



Ben-Gurion University of the Negev embraces the endless potential we have as individuals and as a commonality to adapt and to thrive in changing environments. Inspired by our location in the desert, we aim to discover, to create, and to develop solutions to dynamic challenges, to pose questions that have yet to be asked, and to push beyond the boundaries of the commonly accepted and possible.



We are proud to be a central force for inclusion, diversity, and innovation in Israel, and we strive to extend the Negev\'s potential and our entrepreneurial spirit throughout the world. For example, the multi-disciplinary School for Sustainability and Climate Change at BGU leverages over 50 years of expertise on living and thriving in the desert into scalable solutions for people everywhere.

