Report exposes pilots falling asleep mid-flight with 157 passengers on board

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, a preliminary investigation by Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has unveiled that both pilots of a domestic Batik Air flight from Kendari to Jakarta were asleep for nearly half an hour during the two-hour and 35-minute journey on January 25. The report indicates that the plane deviated from its designated course during the 28 minutes when both the pilot and co-pilot were reportedly in a state of slumber.



While the KNKT's findings acknowledge that the aircraft ultimately landed safely with its 157 passengers on board, the disturbing revelation raises serious concerns about aviation safety and adherence to operational protocols. The report refrains from disclosing the pilots' identities, referring to the captain as a 32-year-old and the second-in-command as a 28-year-old, both Indonesian citizens who passed health checks and tested negative for alcohol.



Media reports, however, suggest that the co-pilot had informed the captain earlier in the day that he had not received "proper rest." The KNKT report sheds light on the co-pilot's challenging circumstances, having newborn twins and having moved residences the day before the flight, contributing to his sleep deprivation.



According to the investigation's details, approximately 30 minutes after takeoff, the captain sought permission from his co-pilot to rest and later woke up just under an hour later. Despite offering the co-pilot an opportunity to rest, the captain went back to sleep when his colleague declined, leaving the latter in control of the aircraft.



The alarming incident underscores the importance of maintaining vigilant safety measures in aviation and prompts a broader discussion on crew fatigue, operational procedures, and the overall well-being of flight personnel. As the aviation industry absorbs this shocking revelation, questions about regulatory oversight and measures to prevent similar occurrences are likely to take center stage in ensuring passenger safety.

MENAFN12032024000045015687ID1107965899