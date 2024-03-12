President Of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Arrives In Fuzuli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has arrived in the Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.

A guard of honour was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Fuzuli International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.