               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Arrives In Fuzuli District


3/12/2024 5:11:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has arrived in the Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.

A guard of honour was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Fuzuli International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107965531

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search