Kuwait PM Congratulates Mauritius On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun on his country's national day. (pickup previous) mtm

