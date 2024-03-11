Top Prosecutor Says Ukraine Probing Three Cases Along With ICC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prosecutor General's Office together with the International Criminal Court are investigating three cases into the crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin touched upon this during a meeting with journalist at the event on fighting Corruption in Ukraine on the path to the EU membership.

“We are working with the cases that are in the field of view of the International Criminal Court. We have set up working groups in certain directions. We are even working on certain cases. Of those that I can name, there is a proceeding related to the murder of our peaceful citizens in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region. There's cooperation in the case into the blast at the Kakhovka HPP, where we applied to the International Criminal Court to have them join the probe. We are also actively cooperating with regard to the destruction of our port infrastructure, which is connected with the export of grain along the Grain Corridor,” he said.

Kostin noted that, in addition to the said cases, there are other proceedings that he is not authorized to comment on, but the work is ongoing.

As reported, on March 5, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the Commander of the long-range aviation of Russia's Aerospace Forces, Sergey Kobylash, and Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov. The warrants were issued in view of the alleged crimes committed by Russian forces from October 10, 2022 to March 9, 2023 in the war against Ukraine.

In March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ombudsperson for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova over the deportation of Ukrainian children.