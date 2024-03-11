Cyra Botanical Garden Oasis Unveils Latest Culinary Marvel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cyra, nestled on the 7th floor amidst the grandeur of Fairmont Doha in the heart of Doha's skyline, unveiled its latest culinary marvel: Cyra, The Botanical Garden Oasis.

Cyra revolutionises the dining experience by offering guests an immersive journey where the splendor of nature harmonizes seamlessly with the allure of Middle Eastern hospitality. The restaurant showcases captivating indoor and outdoor seating options, inviting guests to bask in the serenity of a charming garden terrace concept. The tranquil ambiance of Cyra promises an unforgettable dining experience. Central to the Cyra Botanical Garden Oasis is a commitment to delivering a sensory journey.

The menu boasts a curated selection of Arabic delicacies infused with Mediterranean influences. From tantalizing appetizers such as Sawda Dajaj ('sautéed chicken liver') & Makanek with pomegranate sauce to sumptuous main courses featuring a variety of grilled meats, chicken, and signature fish dishes, along with the iconic Lusail Tower Herbal Infusion, the offerings present a symphony of flavors bound to leave a lasting impression. Concluding the experience on a sweet note, guests can indulge in desserts that promise to tantalize the taste buds. An array of non-alcoholic hydrosol drinks and hot and cold beverages complement the offerings.

Visitors of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting ambiance of Cyra. Whether you're a guest at Fairmont Doha or an external visitor, Cyra eagerly anticipates offering exceptional hospitality. Operating hours are from 6 PM – 2 AM during Ramadan and 5 PM – 1 AM post-Ramadan.