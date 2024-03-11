United States Smartwatch Market 2024 | Development, Trends, Demand And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled

“United States Smartwatch Market Report by Product (Extension, Standalone, Hybrid), Operating System (WatchOS, Android, and Others), Application (Personal Assistance, Healthcare and Wellness, Sports, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores), and Region 2024-2032”. United States smartwatch market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.70% during

2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-smartwatch-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the United States Smartwatch Industry:

Rapid Technological Advancements:

The development of sophisticated wearable computers that offer various functionalities, including fitness tracking, mobile notifications, global positioning system (GPS) navigation, and mobile payments, is favoring the market growth. Along with this, the heightened investments in research and development (R&D) by leading manufacturers to enhance the utility, efficiency, and user experience of smartwatches are bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising improvement in battery life and energy efficiency with multi-day battery life on a single charge to improve user satisfaction is anticipated to drive the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread integration of advanced sensors and health monitoring capabilities that transform smartwatches into valuable tools for health and wellness management is fueling the market growth.

Increasing Awareness About Health:

The growing emphasis on health and wellness leading to a shift in consumer behavior towards prioritizing health and wellness is one of the major factors catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of smartwatches with advanced health tracking features to monitor and improve health is anticipated to drive the market growth. They provide users with the ability to track their physical activity levels, monitor vital health metrics, set fitness goals, and receive personalized health insights. Additionally, the heightened integration of health and wellness applications in smartwatches that offer a suite of health-focused apps, including guided workouts, meditation, stress management tools, and dietary tracking, is offering remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Widespread Integration of Smartwatches into Consumer Lifestyle:

The seamless integration of smartwatches into the everyday lifestyle of consumers is a major factor propelling the market growth. In line with this, the increasing utilization of smartwatches as essential accessories that complement and enhance the digital lifestyle of consumers is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the increasing versatility, stylish designs, and the proliferation of apps and functionalities in the product that cater to a wide range of interests and needs are positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, they offer convenience while providing access to the notifications of mobile phones, smart home devices, or contactless payments, thereby enhancing the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of a wide range of styles, materials, and customization options, allowing consumers to choose devices that reflect their style and preferences, is fostering the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the United States Smartwatch

Industry:



Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc. (Google LLC)

Garmin Ltd.

Kronoz LLC Zepp North America Inc.

United States Smartwatch Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Extension

Standalone Hybrid

Based on the product, the market has been divided into extension, standalone, and hybrid.

By Operating System:



WatchOS

Android Others

On the basis of operating system, the market has been classified into watchOS, android, and others.

By Application:



Personal Assistance

Healthcare and Wellness

Sports Others

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into personal assistance, healthcare and wellness, sports, and others.

By Distribution Channel:'



Online Stores Offline Stores

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into online stores and offline stores.

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Region-wise, the market has been divided into Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

United States Smartwatch Market Trends:

The growing advancements in smartwatch connectivity with long-term evolution (LTE) and Wi-Fi, allowing smartphone-free calls, texts, and data usage, is a major factor strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the rising popularity of wearable technology, as consumers seek gadgets that are functional and seamlessly integrated into their daily lives, is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of smartwatches in corporate wellness programs for tracking employee health and wellness to improve employee health and productivity is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that make smartwatches smarter, with personalized recommendations, predictive text, and more intuitive interactions, are bolstering the market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163