Three Killed In Anuradhapura Hit-And-Run Incident

Three people were killed in a hit-and-run incident in Anuradhapura, Saturday morning.

The Police said that two others sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to hospital.

According to the Police, a speeding vehicle crashed into five people who were on the street.

The vehicle fled the scene and people passing by admitted the injured to hospital.

The Police said that three young men were reported dead on admission to hospital.

Meanwhile, two girls sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital.

The Police launched a hunt to arrest the motorist.