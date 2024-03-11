Bridgestone EMEA Highlights Future Of Fleet In The Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Bridgestone EMEA, a global leader in tires and sustainable mobility solutions, showcased the promising future of fleets in the Middle East during its participation in the Truck and Fleet Conference. The event, which was held recently, brought together industry leaders, providing insights into sustainable practices, digital transformations, and the evolving landscape of urban mobility.

The Middle East, by leveraging its robust infrastructure, is set to leverage global focuses on sustainability and digitalisation. At the event, Bridgestone EMEA underlined the region's potential and commitment to advancing the future of fleet management.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said:“In order to stay updated with the ever-evolving digital landscape, every organisation should harness the numerous benefits that digitisation offers. The HDV industry and transportation companies, in particular, need to embrace technological innovations to enhance operational efficiency and minimise carbon footprint. A robust fleet management system comes equipped with features for assessing emissions, monitoring vehicle status, and reducing fuel consumption. Bridgestone proactively forges alliances across different levels, encompassing industry and sustainability partnerships, as well as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business partnerships. The recent launch of Webfleet marks a significant milestone in Bridgestone's commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Webfleet helps customers cut fuel costs, lower emissions, and drive sustainability by ensuring seamless fleet operations.”

During a panel discussion, Saeid Alkari, Product Engineer Digital Solution at Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE, emphasised a data-driven approach to fleet management and the development of new generations of tyres and vehicles. With the increasing demand for electrified fleets, Bridgestone is addressing challenges, including the lack of proper EV infrastructure, through collaborations such as the one with Webfleet Solutions. The company seeks to enhance corporate productivity and support fleet managers through this strategic alliance, leveraging its data-driven fleet management solution.

The panel discussion featured industry experts, including Brent Melvin, General Manager of RSA Cold Chain, Rami Al Ammari, Assistant Manager, Technical Services, at TotalEnergies, Lee Pillav, Divisional Head at Fleeto, Sajith Suliman, CEO and Co-Founder of Autotek, Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager of Blacklane and Pankaj Awashti Sales Head, OEM Business & Private Labels at TotalEnergies. Stephen White, Head of Editorial and Content at Truck and Fleet, moderated the discussion.

The discussion included a thorough assessment of diverse topics, such as technological disruption, customer-centricity, sustainability, and data-driven optimisation. Alkari's involvement underscored the company's commitment to advancing sustainability within the automotive sector and fulfilling the duties outlined in its E8 Commitment, while also embracing modern technological advancements to achieve its long-term goals.