Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From The Gambia Pres. On Cementing Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a letter from the Gambian President Adama Barrow on means of cementing bilateral relations in all domains, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The letter was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya during a meeting with Gambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mamadou Tangara at his office on Sunday.

The two senior diplomats discussed ways of enhancing relations in different fields, regional developments including the Palestinian issue and the aggression on Gaza Strip, as well as bilateral coordination regarding regional and international issues.

The two officials also discussed efforts to boost international peace and security. (end)

