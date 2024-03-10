Rupert Murdoch intends to marry retired Russian scientist

(MENAFN) Renowned United States media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 92, is set to tie the knot once again, this time with his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, a retired molecular biologist, as reported by the New York Times. The engagement, Murdoch's sixth, was confirmed by the billionaire's office, marking a new chapter in his romantic journey.



Murdoch and Zhukova, 67, embarked on their relationship in the summer, and the forthcoming nuptials are scheduled for June. Zhukova, a former molecular biologist who specialized in diabetes research at the University of California and other institutions, hails from Moscow and relocated to the United States in 1991, just before the collapse of the Soviet Union.



Notably, Zhukova is the former mother-in-law of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, with her daughter, Daria Zhukova, having been married to Abramovich from 2008 to 2018. Murdoch's engagement to Zhukova follows his last wedding to retired dental hygienist Ann Lesley Smith, which was called off less than a year ago.



Throughout Murdoch's illustrious life, this marks his sixth engagement, and his diverse marital history includes high-profile unions with individuals such as model Jerry Hall, who was previously married to Mick Jagger, and Chinese-born American entrepreneur Wendi Deng. Last September, Murdoch stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp, concluding a remarkable seven-decade-long career steering a vast media empire.



As the media mogul prepares for this new chapter in his personal life, this article explores the details of Murdoch's engagement to Elena Zhukova, shedding light on the backgrounds of both individuals and delving into the implications of this union within the context of Murdoch's influential legacy in the media industry.







