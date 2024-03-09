Kuwait PM Notes Sports Necessity Attending Kuwait Sports Day Launch

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Saturday affirmed necessity of exercise and lauded participation of citizens of special needs in launch of Kuwait Sports Day.

His Highness the prime minister was speaking as he sponsored and attended launch of Kuwait Sports Day on Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Bridge -- organized by the Public Sport Authority.

His Highness the Prime Minister praised the authority, other involved bodies and the distinctive organization of the event, affirming necessity of exercise for all age segments.

Sports contribute to boosting collective action and positively affect human health, His Highness the Prime Minister has added.

He also noted participation of special needs' individuals in all the competitions. "This signals the solid will of the Kuwaiti people and their determination to attain their goals," he said, expressing gratitude to everybody participating in this initiative. (end)

