I Am Thrilled That I Will Be Meeting PM Modi Today: Former Calcutta HC Judge

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) The former judge of Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay said on Saturday that he was thrilled that he would be meeting Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at a rally at Siliguri in Darjeeling District of North Bengal, later in the day.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay left for Siliguri by flight on Saturday and at the Bagdogra Airport he was greeted by the local BJP legislator from Siliguri constituency, Sankar Ghosh.

Speaking to media persons there, Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that even if it was for a brief period, he would try to interact with the Prime Minister.

“I am thrilled. This will be the first time that I will be meeting the Prime Minister. I will surely try to interact with him. I am thrilled by the manner in which the BJP has embraced me. A malicious attempt is going on in West Bengal to spread a belief that the BJP indulges in communal politics. I will make an attempt to theoretically counter that,” he said.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that the situation was perfect for imposing Article 356 in West Bengal.

“The democratic set-up in the state has collapsed. What has happened at Sandeshkhali is simply unimaginable. Neither the Chief Minister nor the local ruling party Lok Sabha member visited Sandeshkhali once. I am confident that BJP will get miraculous results in West Bengal this time. There are chances that Trinamool Congress might be wiped out from the state,” he said.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigned from judicial service on March 5 and on March 7 he officially joined the BJP.

Immediately after joining the BJP he said that his prime aim was to fight against the corrupt West Bengal government.

“My only aim is to oust a thoroughly corrupt political force from the position of power in West Bengal. I want to ensure that the same force cannot return to power in West Bengal in 2026. I have joined the BJP to fight tooth and nail against the thoroughly corrupt current state government. I will make all possible attempts to sincerely accomplish the assignments given to me by the party,” Abhijit Gangopadhyay said on March 7.