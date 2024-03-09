Sneha Wagh Shares Images Of Her Visit To Mumbai's Mandapeshwar Caves

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Popular television actress Sneha Wagh has shared a sneak peek into her visit to Mandapeshwar Caves, which is located in Borivali, Mumbai.

Sneha, known for her work in 'Jyoti' and 'Chandragupta Maurya', took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures from Mandapeshwar Caves, which she visited on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The 8th century rock-cut shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

In the photos, Sneha is wearing a blue embroidered full sleeves kurta and white palazzo pants. She is seen posing inside the cave with her joined hands in front of the Shivalinga.

The actress is flaunting her bright smile as she enjoys the divine aura of the caves.

Along with the pictures, she penned a long note: "The Mandapeshwar Caves..which were originally cut by Buddhist Monks are approximately 1500 years old. These are not very popular though they are situated in the suburbs of Mumbai (Borivali)."

"The monks would dig out prayer halls or chaitya-grihas in the caves, while building dwelling places for themselves. Here they would meditate and influence the passing traders and anyone else who happened by. These caves have witnessed a spectacular history while providing resting space to armies of different invaders and their refugees too," wrote Sneha in her post.

She added: "Mandpeshwer caves have sculptures of Nataraja, Sadashiva and a sculpture of Ardhanarishvara. It also has Ganesha, Brahma and Vishnu statuettes. The name simply means Mandap (hall) Ishwar (lord). The small Shiva temple inside consists of two Shivlingas, the first one is the ancient one."

Sneha has also starred in shows like 'Adhuri Ek Kahani', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho', and was most recently seen as Protima in 'Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchaan'.