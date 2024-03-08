Zara, Pull&Bear, Bershka And Others: MFA Confirms Fashion Brands Returning To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed that one of the world's largest fashion retailers, Inditex, is returning to Ukraine.

This refers to such brands as Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, citing the ministry's press service .

“The return of large international companies to the Ukrainian market creates new jobs, gives access to quality goods and services, supports Ukraine's economy amid the war and deepens its integration into the world economy, strengthens the confidence of international businesses and investors in our state and its victory,” the ministry noted.

The ministry expressed gratitude to partners for their assistance with Ukraine's efforts to restore the activity of international businesses and attract new companies.

A reminder that the owner of such brands as Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Stradivarius is planning to reopen 50 out of 84 stores in Ukraine, which were shut down with the start of the Russian full-scale invasion.