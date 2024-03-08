Rud Pedersen Group Hires Former Teneo Managing Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) STOCKHOLM - European strategic communications firm Rud Pedersen Group has hired former Teneo MD Alexandria Hicks as director and head of European client relations.



Hicks will be based in the group's Stockholm office and will support multi-market clients. As an Australian-American national, she started her career in Australian domestic politics. She has also worked for the UK Labour Party and consultancies based in Brussels, Paris, the UK and Australia, including FleishmanHillard.



Rud Pedersen Group founder and CEO Morten Rud Pedersen said:“We are thrilled to welcome Alexandria. Her experience working in international consultancies, advising on multi-market approaches to public affairs and communications, will further strengthen our position as a leading European consultancy.



"As we continue to grow our business and our support for clients in a variety of markets, Alexandria will be instrumental in working with me to align strategic approaches across our 17 offices.”



Hicks added: “Business leaders face unprecedented challenges and opportunities as they navigate a rapidly evolving global arena shaped by geopolitical dynamics and technological innovation. Clients need to feel supported in all markets, and access across borders is critical to delivering quality advice.



“Rud Pedersen's unique footprint in Europe gives it a distinct position to offer a truly coordinated approach. I look forward to working with the fantastic consultants and senior management team across Europe to support the business' continued growth.”



The consultancy recently opened its 17th European office, in Prague .

