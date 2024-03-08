Zelensky Provides Erdogan With List Of Crimean Tatars Held In Detention By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky provided him with a list of Crimean Tatars currently held in detention by Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine told this to journalists following a bilateral meeting with Türkiye's President.

"Today I handed over a list of our Ukrainian citizens, including Crimean Tatars, who are being oppressed by Russia in the occupied territory of Ukraine and are being held in Russian prisons and camps under extremely cruel and inhumane conditions. We must release them all - soldiers and civilians alike, and those who were captured defending their people and are subject to Russian repression simply because of who they are," he said.

Among unlawfully detained Crimean Tatars are Nariman Dzhelyal, Lenie Umerova, Server Mustafayev, Zelensky said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey for an official visit on 8 March 8.