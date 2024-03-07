Powered Now Launches Award Winning Software Software At Pestex 2024!

(MENAFN- Pressat) Powered Now is thrilled to announce the launch of its leading app designed exclusively to streamline paperwork and administration for UK Pest Control businesses, they will be exhibiting at PestEx 2024, the UK's biggest pest management event. Taking place on March 13th and 14th at the ExCeL Exhibition Centre in London, Powered Now will be showcasing its innovative software solutions at Stand 71 .

Powered Now is a leading provider of job management software designed specifically for the pest control industry . Our user-friendly platform helps businesses streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer service. With Powered Now, pest control companies can focus on what they do best – protecting their clients from unwanted pests.

“PestEx is an ideal event for us to meet our existing customers and chat with the wider pest control industry." says Benjamin Dyer, CEO of Powered Now,“We've had so much feedback from pest control companies during the last decade and its clear that our software, with its UK first pest report form, helps ambitious business owners grow their business. We look forward to seeing you there at Stand 71."

Lin French, Managing Director of 5 Star Pest Control, based on the Isle of Wight, has been working closely with Powered Now ,"Powered Now has been a game-changer for my business. It's freed me from the burden of paperwork, allowing me to focus on growing my company and delivering exceptional service to my customers. My team is more efficient, our customers are happier, and I finally have the time to focus on what matters most - running a successful business."

PestEx is attended by members of staff all across the pest control industry from administrators and technicians, to directors and company owners. PestEx is also visited by plenty of FM companies, consultants, members of government bodies, plus associations and specifiers from retail, hospitality and food companies – there really is something for everyone!

The innovations highlighted by Powered Now at PestEx are set to elevate the pest control industry one business at a time. The intuitive software offers a new level of efficiency and effectiveness, enabling pest control professionals to deliver better services to their clients. These advancements streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve the overall quality of pest control services.

At the Powered Now stand, attendees can:

1. Witness live demonstrations of the Powered Now software, showcasing its user-friendly interface and powerful functionalities.

2. Learn how Powered Now's software can help them:

- Simplify job scheduling and dispatch

- Improve communication with technicians and customers

- Optimise invoicing and Quoting

- Gain valuable insights through comprehensive reporting

3. Network with Powered Now representatives and discuss your specific needs and challenges.

Powered Now's innovative software offers a range of benefits for pest control businesses, including:

- Increased efficiency and productivity

- Improved customer service

- Enhanced data management and reporting

- Reduced paperwork and administrative burden

- Increased profitability

Don't miss this opportunity to find out how you can revolutionise your pest control business!

Visit Powered Now at Stand 71 at PestEx 2024.