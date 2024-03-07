Manchester City, Real Madrid Reaches Quarter-Finals Of Champions League

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Spanish Real Madrid drew 1-1 with German Leipzig in the second leg of the 1/8 final of the Champions League football and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets

The match was held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Vinicius scored the goal for Real Madrid (65th minute). Willy Orban scored against Leipzig (68). The first match ended with a score of 1-0 victory for Real Madrid.

The current winner of the Champions League, English Manchester City, beat Danish Copenhagen 3-1 at home. Josep Guardiola's team won the first match with the same score.

Earlier, German Bayern Munich and French Paris Saint-Germain reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The return matches in the remaining four pairs of the 1/8 finals will be held on March 12 and 13.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held on March 15. The first matches will be played on April 9 and 10, and the return matches will be played on April 16 and 17. The Champions League final will be held on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London.