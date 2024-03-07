QIIB Receives Students From Arwa Bint Abdul Muttalib Secondary School For Girls

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB recently hosted a professional day for students from Arwa Bint Abdul Muttalib Secondary School for Girls at the Bank's headquarters as part of its commitment to implementing its social responsibility strategy and supporting education initiatives.

During the professional day, students were given a comprehensive tour of several bank departments.

This experience allowed them to gain insights into Islamic banking services and products, as well as a firsthand understanding of the operational methods employed in Islamic banks.

Ali Hamad Al Mesaifri, QIIB's Head of Human Resources and Administrative Affairs, and Khaled Abdul Rahman Al Shaibei, Head of Business Development, warmly welcomed the students and their accompanying supervisors.

Emphasising QIIB's dedication to education as part of its social responsibility, they highlighted the various community service initiatives undertaken by the bank.

Ali Hamad Al Mesaifri provided the students with an overview of QIIB's history since its establishment in 1990, underscoring its position as a pioneer in Islamic banking.

He discussed QIIB's services and products, with a special focus on youth and entrepreneurs, who receive special attention from the bank.

According to Al Mesaifri,“Visits like these have a significant impact on students, enhancing their knowledge and providing insights into future options in both education and their professional paths.”

He reiterated QIIB's commitment to supporting community activities that add value to the society, particularly in education, through initiatives such as practical visits, summer training programs, and talent acquisition for the bank's staff.

A visit to the QIIB Banking Hall at the Grand Hamad Street branch, led by Branch Manager Maher Al Kayyali, provided students with information about the bank's services, types of accounts, account-opening procedures, and customer service tiers.