ASMI Revolutionizes Mental Health Care With The Launch Of Their Truly Instant, Affordable Mental Health Counseling App

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, March 6, 2024: ASMI, a pioneer in mental health care, is set to disrupt the industry with the launch of their groundbreaking counselling app. Unlike any other platform, ASMI prioritises accessibility, affordability, and anonymity, making mental health support available to all.



ASMI's mission is clear: to break down the barriers that hinder individuals from seeking mental health care. In a world where stigma and financial constraints often deter people from seeking help, ASMI provides a solution that is both revolutionary and inclusive.



"At ASMI, we envision a world where prioritising mental well-being is as normalised as going to the gym," says Ujjwal Handa, Founder ASMI App & Anjanajyoti HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. "Our app empowers individuals to seek support without fear, bridging the gap between those in need and qualified professionals."



With ASMI, users can access counsellors instantly, with no waiting time or scheduling hassles. Within just 60 seconds, users can connect with accredited professionals, eliminating the stress of delayed appointments.



Financial constraints should never stand in the way of mental health support. ASMI offers transparent pricing with no hidden costs, ensuring that users pay only for the sessions they use. This pay-per-session model makes quality care accessible to all.



Privacy is paramount at ASMI. Users can connect with counsellors using a nickname, ensuring complete anonymity and creating a safe space for vulnerability and healing.



Compared to other mental health platforms, ASMI stands out with its unique features.



Support is available 24/7, recognizing that mental health challenges don't adhere to a schedule. Additionally, ASMI breaks away from restrictive subscription models and hidden fees, offering users full control over their mental health journey.



ASMI is not just about providing counselling services; it's about promoting mental health awareness. In addition to counselling, ASMI offers daily free live yoga sessions, encouraging users to prioritise their mental well-being. Yoga benefits physical health while also providing relaxation and stress relief, complementing ASMI's holistic approach to support.



In essence, ASMI is more than just an app; it's a lifelineâ€”a light of hope and support for those navigating the complexities of mental health. With ASMI, stigma is broken, spaces for vulnerability are created, and individuals are empowered to take charge of their mental well-being.





About the ASMI



Asmi, a visionary initiative, was conceived after Our Founder, Ujjwal comprehensively understood the complexities of mental health support. The urgency for instant and affordable therapy became starkly apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. This poignant experience became the impetus for the creation of Asmi, a platform born out of the desire to alleviate the pervasive struggles surrounding mental health in India and across the globe.



Countless people face myriad obstacles that deter them from seeking the support they desperately need. Recognizing the multifaceted challenges individuals encounter on their journey to mental well-being, Asmi was envisioned as a beacon of hope - a testament to resilience and a response to the pressing need for accessible mental health support. Furthermore, no call for support should go unanswered.





