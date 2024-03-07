Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison And Netcracker Bolster Partnership To Elevate Next-Generation Broadband Initiatives - Aetoswir...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Netcracker Technology and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat) announced today that Indosat will expand its partnership with Netcracker to support its increasing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) subscriber numbers, which have grown ten-fold after significant expansion of the operator's fiber footprint. The partnership was made official through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing during MWC Barcelona 2024 last week.

Using the Netcracker Digital BSS portfolio, Indosat will modernize its IT infrastructure to better address the needs of its rapidly-growing business, including to support Home Broadband (HBB), Fixed-Wireless Access (FWA) and OTT.

As Indonesia experiences rapid economic growth and industrialization, digital transformation will play a key role in furthering innovation and modernizing the telecommunications infrastructure within the country. The ongoing partnership aims to advance Indosat's home broadband business through an expanded digital infrastructure and enhanced connectivity as the operator champions Indonesia's digital transformation in support of government initiatives.

Netcracker Digital BSS will enable Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to explore new monetization opportunities and will streamline its business and operations to support new product and service offerings.

“At Indosat, we aspire to become the main driver of the empowerment of Indonesia. Collaborating with Netcracker reflects our shared vision to accelerate the nation's digital transformation,” said Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.“This partnership will broaden our portfolio and expand our home broadband business, helping us to consistently deliver world-class digital experiences to our customers. We are confident this partnership will set a new milestone in the longstanding collaboration journey between Indosat and Netcracker.”

“We are delighted that Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has selected Netcracker as its preferred IT supplier of choice as the company adds new lines of business and builds up its presence across different customer segments,” said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker.“Our partnership with the Ooredoo and Hutchison groups is extremely meaningful, and we look forward to helping them reach their goals.”

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit .

About Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat, IDX: ISAT) has the vision to become the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, Indosat provides cellular services, ICT solutions, data centers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), electronic payment services, financial services, and other digital services. Indosat has a larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, and with the spirit of Gotong Royong, Indosat wants to be the main collaborator in realizing it and creating meaningful change.

