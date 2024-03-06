Stephens Group Announces Portfolio Add-Ons

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Catalyst Acoustics Group Acquires RealAcoustix, Kele Acquires AC Controls, and Pearlman Group Acquires Turning Point Innovations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Stephens Group, LLC (“Stephens Group”) is pleased to announce recently completed acquisitions at three portfolio companies, Catalyst Acoustics Group (“Catalyst”), Kele, Inc. (“Kele”), and Pearlman Group (“Pearlman”). Each acquisition enhances the product set, expands the services, or facilitates end market expansion.

Catalyst, the parent company of a group of acoustic, seismic, vibration, and noise control companies, announced its acquisition of RealAcoustix LLC (“RealAcoustix”), a Utah-based manufacturer of custom acoustical wood and architectural interior products. RealAcoustix produces high-end diffusers, acoustical wood, and absorption treatments. Its products have been successfully installed in concert halls, universities, premier recording studios, and other high-end spaces with notable aesthetic and acoustic results.

Kele, a leading distributor of commercial and industrial automation products and controls solutions, announced its acquisition of AC Controls and AC Technical Services (“ACC”), a distributor and rep of industrial process and combustion applications. The acquisition continues to expand Kele's footprint within the industrial automation market. ACC will become an integral part of the industrial offerings of The Kele Companies which includes Lesman Instrument Company (Bensenville, IL) and A-tech Inc. (Tulsa, OK). Livingstone Partners LLC acted as M&A advisor to ACC on the transaction.

Pearlman, a leading multi-channel developer and specialty distributor of supplies, tools and equipment used in the fabrication, maintenance, cleaning, and restoration of surfaces for residential, commercial, and industrial end-markets, announced that it has acquired Turning Point Innovations, LLC (“Turning Point”), a supplier of decorative and specialty concrete materials and products. This acquisition continues to broaden Pearlman's portfolio of products and solutions in the decorative concrete space.

“We are very pleased to announce these add-on acquisitions. RealAcoustix will add a complementary product to Catalyst's ever growing product offering. ACC brings additional capabilities that Kele will expand to all of its geographies, and Turning Point expands Pearlman's decorative concrete offering. All reflect another step towards building industry leading engineered product and specialty distribution companies,” said Grant Jones, Managing Director at The Stephens Group.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

About Pearlman Group, LLC

Headquartered in Suwanee, GA, Pearlman , through its primary brands, GranQuartz, Vector Tools, Pearl Abrasive, and Excel Supplies, is a multi-channel developer and distributor of supplies, tools and equipment used in the fabrication, maintenance, cleaning, and restoration of surfaces for residential, commercial, and industrial end-markets. Pearlman's GranQuartz division is the market-leading distributor serving thousands of stone fabricators, tile installers, and concrete and monument professionals. Vector Tools is a mobile-centric distributor of stone fabrication tools and supplies in the Southeast. Pearl Abrasive is a leading developer and provider of high quality, branded abrasives and cutting tools to thousands of distributor customers in construction and industrial end-markets. Excel Supplies is a specialty distributor of professional cleaning, restoration, pressure washing, and janitorial equipment and supplies in the Southeast. The Company's products include an extensive offering of proprietary, exclusive, and national branded products with over 18,000 SKUs across multiple price points and applications.

About Kele, Inc.

Kele, Inc. is a leading distributor of Commercial and Industrial Automation products and controls solutions globally. Kele serves the Commercial and Industrial Automation markets with more than 300 brands and 3+ million parts in stock, including actuators, gauges, relays, sensors, switches, transmitters, valves, and more. Value-added services include custom panel assembly, specialized sourcing, and technical support. To learn more about Kele, visit kele.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC ( ) is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With over $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, technology infrastructure and vertical software.

