In Ramayana, Jatayu Was The 'First Responder': Navy Chief

On the commissioning of INS Jatayu at Minicoy, a strategically important island in Lakshadweep, on Wednesday, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, said that in the Ramayana, Jatayu was the 'first responder' who tried to stop the abduction of Sita, even to the peril of his own life, exemplifying 'service before self'.

The naming of this unit as 'Jatayu' is an apt recognition of this spirit of providing security, surveillance, and selfless service, he said.

"Jatayu's information to Lord Ram provided him crucial situational awareness leading to the successful quest that followed," he added.

Minicoy Island was traditionally considered to be the ancient capital of Lakshadweep Islands and is recognised among the locals as 'The Island of the King'.

Admiral Kumar said, "Similarly to INS Baaz to the east in the Andamans, INS Jatayu in the west at Minicoy will serve as the eyes and ears of the Navy, whatever be the challenge and whosoever be the challenger."

"As we commission Jatayu, it is crucial to recognise the pressing need for heightened surveillance amid the prevailing geo-political developments which underscore the strategic significance of Lakshadweep. The Indian Ocean Region is witnessing an upsurge in maritime terror, crime, and piracy," he added.

The Indian Navy has responded with alacrity in the West and North Arabian Sea, undertaking anti-drone and anti-piracy operations to safeguard all merchant traffic in the region.

The Navy Chief said, "I am sure that INS Jatayu will serve as a vanguard providing crucial 'Maritime Domain Awareness' and OTR facilities while enhancing our sustenance and surveillance of the Arabian Sea.

"This occasion not only symbolises the strength of our Navy, but also underscores the Government of India's commitment to safeguarding our maritime interests in line with the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region).

"The growing strength of the Indian Navy is not just to cater for the short-term ongoing crises, but more importantly to ensure the future balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region."