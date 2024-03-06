Damaged Statue Of Azerbaijani Poetess From Evian Arrives In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The work related to the transfer of Khurshidbanu Natavan's
statue from the city of Evian-les-Bains in France to Paris and its
installation in the Cultural Center near the Embassy is ongoing, Azernews reports.
On March 4, the statue was taken from Evian-les-Bains, and on
March 6, it was delivered to the Cultural Center.
During the transportation of the statue, the covering on it was
removed and revealed that red paint had been applied (the eyes of
the statue, as well as the parts where the name and Azerbaijani
script are written, were painted red). Additionally, the statue
itself was damaged, with its nose and fingers broken.
Khurshidbanu Natavan stands as a prominent figure in
19th-century Azerbaijani literature, symbolizing women's liberation
and making significant contributions to the cultural advancement
and societal fabric of Azerbaijan. In an era when European female
writers frequently adopted male pseudonyms, Natavan, upholding
Islamic values, spearheaded literary gatherings in Shusha, a
cultural hub in our nation, and encountered the renowned French
writer Alexandre Dumas in 1858. The encounter left a lasting
impression on Dumas. Notably, Natavan's initiative to construct a
stone road from Baku to the Shikh village was documented in
Alexandre Dumas' work Journey to the Caucasus.
It is worth noting that, in line with the friendship and
cooperation agreement signed in 2015 between Azerbaijan's Ismayilli
city and France's Evian-le-Bain city, the Azerbaijan Garden was
inaugurated in 2017 in the latter city. Additionally, a monument
dedicated to the renowned Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan
was installed in the park as part of this collaboration.
