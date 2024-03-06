Environment Minister, Greek Ambassador Discuss Collaborations

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh engaged in discussions on Wednesday with Greek Ambassador Irene Riga, focusing on strategies to fortify bilateral ties and amplify collaboration in environmental spheres.Throughout the meeting, Radaideh elucidated upon the notable accomplishments of the Ministry in environmental conservation endeavors. He underscored Jordan's commitment to harmonizing global endeavors aimed at tackling diverse environmental challenges confronting the world.

