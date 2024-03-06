Analyzing Israeli Aggression's Impact On Working Women In West Bank And Gaza.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN /



The Psychosocial Counseling Center for Women in partnership with the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions, held a roundtable discussion session on Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Caesar Hotel in Ramallah.



The discussion focused on analyzing a research paper titled "The Effects of Israeli Aggression on the Economic Situation of Working Women in the West Bank and Gaza Strip," prepared by the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute (MAS).



The event was attended by the Executive Director of PSCCW, Khawla Al-Azraq, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions, Shaher Saad, and representatives from governmental and non-governmental institutions.