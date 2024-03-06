Nikkei rises to historic highs braced by corporate governance reforms, global investor interest

(MENAFN) The Nikkei Japanese stock index has experienced significant momentum in Asian markets, surpassing the historic milestone of 40,000 points for the first time in its history at the onset of this week's trading. This surge in the index's value is attributed to Japan's ongoing corporate governance reform initiatives and robust valuations, which have captured the attention of investors worldwide, fostering long-term interest in Japanese equities.



Driving this upward trajectory are technology stocks, which have emerged as the primary catalyst for the market's ascent over the past year. Notably, companies like Advantest Corp have led the pack as top performers, underscoring the sector's pivotal role in driving overall market gains. The Nikkei index's resurgence to levels last seen in 1989 reflects a broader trend of heightened investor confidence in Japan's largest corporations, fueled by improving shareholder returns, a depreciating yen, and robust corporate profitability.



Looking ahead, the Japanese stock market is poised to maintain its positive momentum, buoyed by domestic economic measures and ongoing reforms. However, senior financial markets analyst Ahmed Azzam from Equity Group cautions that while the current environment in Japanese markets remains favorable, there may be room for correction in the near future. A potential catalyst for this correction could be the Bank of Japan's eventual exit from its accommodative monetary policy stance.



In its latest policy meeting held in January, the Bank of Japan opted to maintain its overnight interest rates at negative 0.1 percent. However, as economic conditions evolve, the central bank may gradually unwind its monetary stimulus measures, which could have implications for market dynamics. Azzam suggests that such a move by the central bank could prompt adjustments in market sentiment and potentially lead to a period of consolidation or correction in stock prices.



Overall, while the Japanese stock market continues to exhibit strength and resilience, vigilance is warranted as market participants monitor developments in monetary policy and economic indicators. The ongoing interplay between domestic economic measures, global investor sentiment, and corporate performance will shape the trajectory of the Nikkei index in the coming months.

