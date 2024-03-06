Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Ghana's Minister Of Defense

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, met with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Ghana HE Dominic Aduna Nitiwul, and his accompanying delegation, during his participation in the 8th edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024).

The meeting dealt with topics of joint interest, cooperation relations between the two sides, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.