Chutima Verdict Exposes 'Vicious' Thai Defamation Laws

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A judge in Nakhon Ratchasima province found whistleblower Chutima Sidasathian not guilty today of three charges of criminal defamation.



In her ruling, the judge said Chutima was entitled to make genuine criticism of local administrators. Onlookers saw the judge's comments as a sweeping endorsement of the right to freedom of expression in Thailand.

Speaking after her court victory, Chutima said she was delighted with the verdict. She called for Thailand's government to repeal the”vicious laws” that have been used against her twice in the past decade,

first as an investigative journalist, then as a community advocate.

”Today's victory does not prevent the same person or others from suing me all over again,” she said.”Civil defamation is all that's required to protect reputations.

The government has to kill these abusive criminal defamation laws because they silence genuine criticism

and debate.”

All three charges against Chutima were brought by a local elected official, Banlang sub-district mayor

Thanonthorn Kaveekitrattana. Another six charges, all brought by the sub-district mayor, are likely to be passed by police to the provincial prosecutor's office.



Each charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a large fine. Once charged, journalists and advocates are categorized and treated as”criminals.”

Chutima and her legal team

will deliver a substantial submission asking the Korat Prosecutor to drop the remaining six cases on Friday (March 8), coinciding with International Women's Day.

”Advocates and journalists should be protected, not persecuted by the state,” Chutima said.”People who speak up on behalf of others deserve to be listened to, not to face false accusations and long jail terms.”