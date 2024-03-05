               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait's PM Congratulates Bahraini King On Throne Accession 25Th Anniversary


3/5/2024 9:45:42 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable to Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa, congratulating him on the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne. (end)
