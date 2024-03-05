Azerbaijan, Pakistan Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the
General Staff of the Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has met
with a delegation led by Lieutenant General Ahsan Gulrez, Director
General of Joint Staff Headquarters, who is on a visit to the
country, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Defence.
First, the Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Shehids and
paid tribute to the memory of Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed
their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, as well as laid a wreath at the“Eternal Flame”
memorial.
Welcoming the guests, Colonel General Karim Valiyev expressed
his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan and emphasised that
friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries, as well as
Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and strategic partnership, are
developing steadily.
The Chief of the General Staff stressed the importance of
trilateral joint military exercises held with the participation of
Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye in terms of exchanging experience
between the armies of the three countries and further improving the
professionalism of servicemen.
Expressing gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality,
Lieutenant General Gulrez highlighted the necessity of holding such
meetings and expanding mutual relations to further strengthen
bilateral cooperation.
In the end, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the
development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation and other
issues of mutual interest.
