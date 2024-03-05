stc Kuwait Launches Pioneering 5G RedCap FWA in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait City, 05 March 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the Middle East's inaugural commercial deployment of 5G RedCap Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). This announcement was made at the second forum of the ELITE FWA Club, held on the sidelines of MWC 2024. The service represents a transformative advancement in high-speed, reliable internet access for both residential and commercial clientele. The forum attracted founding members alongside an array of global telecom leaders and ecosystem stakeholders.



5G RedCap FWA heralds a new era in broadband services, offering users unparalleled, seamless connectivity. It stands out for its ability to provide stable, reliable speeds while ensuring cost-effectiveness. This innovation is achieved through optimized hardware design, which includes extended battery life, reduced power consumption, and improved spectrum efficiency on 5G CPE routers, making high-quality 5G technology accessible at significantly lower costs. Consequently, it not only enhances customer experience but also lowers the barriers to 5G adoption, encouraging the transition from 4G to 5G.



Key features of 5G RedCap FWA service include:



• High-Speed Connectivity: Delivers robust and consistent internet speeds, catering to the digital needs of today’s lifestyle.

• Unmatched Reliability: Ensures a stable and dependable home broadband connection, providing uninterrupted access to online services.

• Innovation Leadership: Demonstrates stc’s dedication to leading innovation in the region, introducing the latest technological breakthroughs to its customers.





Eng. Amer Atoui, Chief Consumer Officer of stc Kuwait, stated, "Launching 5G RedCap FWA ushers in a groundbreaking chapter for internet connectivity in the Middle East. We take pride in being the region's pioneer, reaffirming our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enrich our customers' lives."

















MENAFN05032024006699014497ID1107936849