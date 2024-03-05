Vertiv Participates at LEAP 2024 in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [March 5, 2024]: Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced its participation at the highly anticipated LEAP 2024, this year’s edition of one of the world’s best-attended tech events, which returns to Saudi Arabia with its third edition from 4 to 7 March at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.



Vertiv has participated in each edition of LEAP since its launch in 2022, engaging with partners, building new relationships, championing cross-sector collaboration, and showcasing the company’s latest solutions, while supporting the event’s growth and its goal of sharing what’s next in technology and leveraging tech to build a positive future.



Tassos Peppas, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Central Asia (METCA) at Vertiv, said: “The opportunity to continue building our presence at LEAP is incredibly exciting and we’re really looking forward to engaging with the wider tech community while showcasing our latest innovations at the region’s biggest tech event. Having been a part of LEAP’s journey since the very beginning and seeing its rapid growth and development first-hand, all the foundations are in place for this edition to be the most influential and impactful yet – for all involved.”



Vertiv is participation alongside strategic partner MMR, a subsidiary of Midis Energy Group, at booth H1A.C10, and two key distributors – Mindware, at booth H1A.H30, and Ingram Micro, at booth H1A.G30. With their support, Vertiv highlights a series of cutting-edge innovations sure to inspire strong interest.



Innovations include the Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ 2, a comprehensive infrastructure solution for edge computing and remote IT environments; and the Vertiv™ XR App, a powerful tool to explore products in 3D through augmented reality (AR).



Vertiv’s Middle East, Turkey & Central Asia leadership team is attending the four-day exhibition and will be available to meet and talk about Vertiv infrastructure solutions for AI, High Performance Computing, IoT and other upcoming applications.



Commenting on LEAP 2024 in Riyadh and its significance in regional and international tech industries, Peppas added: “Saudi Arabia is at the heart of the region’s technological revolution. The Middle East today is one of the fastest-growing digital economies worldwide and the Kingdom’s emphasis on digital transformation and embracing innovation has helped pave the way to the vibrant landscape we are seeing today. It is therefore fitting that the largest tech event is staged in the capital every year. Vertiv is fully committed to staying close to the market, offering its expertise and innovating cutting-edge technology solutions for the data center space and beyond.”



Focusing on the future of technology with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), LEAP 2024 is set to welcome over 170,000 attendees throughout its four-day duration, including 1,000 global experts from 180 countries, as well as 1,000 global tech exhibitors and more than 600 start-ups.









MENAFN05032024005080011577ID1107936770