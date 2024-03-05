Embassy Of Pakistan In Doha Celebrates Pakistan's 84Th National Day With Grandeur

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Pakistan hosted a grand reception on March 3 to mark the 84th National Day of Pakistan, commemorating the historic Lahore Resolution adopted on 23rd March 1940.

This resolution was a pivotal moment in history, where the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent formally demanded the creation of a separate homeland, leading to the birth of Pakistan. This year, the celebration was held in advance due to the incoming month of Ramadan.

The event took place at the Grand Sheraton Hotel & Resort, Doha, and witnessed a massive turnout from all segments of the Qatari society, including government officials, the diplomatic corps, the press, academia, and the Pakistani diaspora.

The reception was honoured by the presence of notable dignitaries including Minister for Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Muhannadi, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdelaziz Al Kawari.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, H E Muhemmed Aejaz, in his speech underscored the significance of National Day. He highlighted Pakistan's resilient journey since its inception and its role in supporting millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades.

Ambassador also apprised the audience of the recent election of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Ambassador emphasized the strong and historic bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar, expressing gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his support in Pakistan's growth. The successful Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference and Pakistan's participation in the recent Web Summit and Doha Expo 2023 were highlighted as key milestones in showcasing Pakistan's potential in IT and culture.

A special tribute was paid to the over 300,000-strong Pakistani community in Qatar, acknowledging their contributions to Qatar's development and their commitment to Pakistan. The Embassy of Pakistan in Doha reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Pakistani community in Qatar, ensuring their prosperity and well-being.

Following Ambassador's address, he was joined by the Chief Guests as well as Director Protocol MOFA Qatar H E Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro, Dean of Diplomatic Corps Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, Ambassador of China H E Cao Xiaolin, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia H H Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan al-Saudi, and Ambassador of Türkiye H E Mustafa Goksu for the cake-cutting ceremony.

The event ended with the attendees offered a traditional Pakistani feast, representing Pakistan's rich and diverse tastes and heritage.