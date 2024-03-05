Army Aircraft Crash-Lands In Bihar’S Gaya, Pilots Safe (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna March 5 (IANS) An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy in Bihar's Gaya, with two pilots on board, crashed on Tuesday.

Two pilots, including a female, survived with minor injuries.

The Officers Training Academy (OTA) aircraft was on a routine training programme.

The incident occurred in the Kanchanpur village under Bodh Gaya sub-division.

The villagers said that two pilots were inside the aircraft when it crash-landed in an agricultural field. The villagers helped in rescuing the pilots and later informed the local police and OTA.

The OTA officers reached the village and both pilots were taken to the base camp for treatment.