Two Sessions To Gather Views For Tech Policy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese officials will grab the opportunity of having the“Two Sessions” this week to gather opinions from lawmakers and business leaders about how to formulate China's technology policy.

In a press briefing on Monday, Lou Qinjian, a spokesperson of the National People's Congress annual meeting, commented on China's competition with other countries in 5G, chip and artificial intelligence sectors.

“To push forward a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, it is normal for countries to compete with each other,” he said.“But pushing for 'decoupling' and 'small yard, high fence' will only hinder global scientific and technological progress, harm industrial development and widen the development gap between countries.”

He said China has made the right choice by promoting cooperation in science and technology development. He also said that it's only a matter of time before China can break through to the technological levels that have been achieved elsewhere.

Premier won't brief afterward

Meanwhile, foreign journalists were disappointed by Beijing's Monday announcement that there will not be a media briefing at the close of the“Two Sessions,” making them unable to question Chinese Premier Li Qiang about China's economic policies.

Some commentators said the briefing was canceled as Li won't have more details to offer before the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee holds its third plenary, which was delayed from late 2023.

Some others said the

NPC annual meeting, which will kick off on Tuesday, is now a chance to define China's technology policies, which aim to improve productivity in the high-end manufacturing sectors. They said an industry upgrade is important for China as it can help the nation avoid getting stuck in the middle income trap.



The arrangement that the premier will not hold the usual media briefing after the NPC annual meeting will continue for the remainder of this legislative term, spokesperson Lou said Monday.

The premier's annual press conference had been a tradition for many years – valued especially by foreign journalists, who were permitted to ask questions about China's economy and government policies.



That tradition didn't last long after former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in the media briefing of the NPC annual meeting in 2020 that 600 million people in China were making less than 1,000 yuan (US$139) per month.

