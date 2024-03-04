China Window In Peshawar: Bridging Cultures, Fostering Friendship, And Promoting Learning

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) China holds a special place in the heart of Pakistan, a friendship that has withstood the test of time and grown stronger over the years. This enduring bond between the two nations is akin to an unbreakable connection between brothers, weathering thick and thin together.

China's contributions to Pakistan are diverse and impactful. Beyond providing study opportunities for the youth, China has played a pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan's economy. The presence of Chinese tourists and professionals in Pakistan serves as a testament to the robust bilateral relationship. The establishment of China Window in 2018, a cultural center, further enriches the ties by offering a taste of Chinese heritage.

My visit to China Window during their New Year celebration on February 15th was nothing short of incredible. Nestled on Shami Road in Peshawar, China Window offers a truly immersive experience. The red-themed entrance, adorned with hangings depicting Chinese culture, creates a captivating ambiance. The framed displays showcasing China's rich culture make visitors feel like they've stepped into China itself.

In a short period, China Window has become a hub of knowledge and attraction, drawing diverse visitors. From politicians and dignitaries to members of the establishment, civil servants, media personalities, and free society delegations, everyone finds something intriguing here. It has also become a hotspot for students from schools, colleges, and universities, eager to soak up the knowledge and experiences offered by this wonderful window.

China Window is not just changing people's perceptions about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but also playing a vital role in promoting a positive image of CPEC. The center showcases the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, emphasizing historical facts through photographs of leaders who have visited China over the years.

The center houses a collection of books covering a wide range of subjects, including Chinese history, culture, music, food, folk tales, acrobatics, and calligraphy, available in both English and Urdu translations. There are also short storybooks with captivating pictures, particularly popular among children.

The mini theater at China Window offers a visual treat for visitors. Documentaries showcasing the Great Wall of China, terracotta soldiers of Xian, CPEC, 40 years of reforms, China's political system, circus, and pandas are screened. These documentaries, lasting 4-5 minutes each, attract people from all walks of life, sparking great interest and enjoyment.

One notable feature is the display of Chinese traditional dresses worn by boys and girls, creating a picturesque setting for visitors to capture memories. Dignitaries have the opportunity to express their feelings and leave comments in a book while seated at a designated desk.

The lawn adorned with pictures of traditional Chinese dances, including a captivating 3D image of the Great Wall, invites visitors to take pictures and share their experiences on social media. The well-maintained lawn offers a peaceful retreat with lush green grass and beautiful plants. Visitors can then relax in a beautifully decorated drawing room and enjoy refreshments.

Beyond the immersive experience, China Window also offers Chinese language classes, providing individuals with a valuable opportunity to learn and fully immerse themselves in the language. The three-month course is an excellent way to develop language skills and gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture, opening doors for scholarship opportunities in China.

China Window in Peshawar stands as a symbol of cultural exchange, fostering friendship, and promoting mutual understanding between Pakistan and China. It is not merely a cultural center but a bridge connecting two nations, bringing them closer through shared knowledge and experiences.