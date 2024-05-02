LS Polls: DEO Srinagar Organizes 'Jashn E Jugalbandi' Under SVEEP At Polo View Market

Chief Election Officer (CEO), J&K, Pandurang K Pole was the chief guest, while District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din; Nodal Officer SVEEP, Chief Education Officer Srinagar, officers from District Administration, Information and Public Relations, Tourism, Excise and Taxation, Education besides other departments also attended the event.

On the occasion, sufi songs with Jugalbandi were presented by the artists with main attraction being Sanson ki Maala, Chaap Tilak blended with voter motivational lyrics in jugalbandi. People also grooved on popular Punjabi sufi number Dum Gutkoo.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that the objective of this event is to enhance voter awareness and boost the public participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections particularly sensitizing the young voters about the value of vote.

He said our constitution has given us the right to vote to choose the candidate of our choice and appealed voters' especially first time voters, to cast their vote on 13th May 2024, the day 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is undergoing polls.

Pole appreciated Kashmiri talented youth, students and the guest performers.

Several banners, posters and SVEEP selfie stands were placed at the venue by the District Election Authority Srinagar where participants and passersby captured memorable selfies.

Later speaking to the media, the CEO said that a great enthusiasm is found among voters especially our youth. Their vote is going to satisfy them in terms of employment, development and prosperity.

The historical Polo View Market was decorated in such a way that it exhibited a festive ambiance.

Meanwhile, people flock the venue in large numbers to watch the musical evening, and were equally mesmerized by the sufi performances.

Students and guest performers were awarded by the chief guest.

The CEO released the Tricolour balloons in air as a mark to cheer up young voters to exercise their franchise.

An election mascot was also displayed that captivated the participants and enthused them for voting.

