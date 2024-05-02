LG Reviews Accommodation Progress For PM Package Employees

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Transit Accommodations for PM Package Employees.
The Lt Governor took appraisal of the progress of Transit Accommodations across the Kashmir Division.ADVERTISEMENT
He directed the officials to accelerate the pace of work and complete the construction and associated infrastructure, approach roads, water and power supply and other basic amenities.
Meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; G Prasanna Ramaswamy, Secretary Revenue Department; Bupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Anil Koul, Secretary to Government, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction Department and other senior officials.
Chairman JKSCC calls on LG Sinha Read Also Gujarat Traders Call on J&K LG India On The Path To Become 'Vishwa Guru': LG Sinha
S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, J&K Sikh Coordination Committee on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
He was accompanied by S. Balbir Singh, father of deceased Avtar Singh, a resident of Mangowali R.S. Pura, who was killed in Greater Kailash, Jammu.
Singh requested the Lieutenant Governor for a thorough and impartial investigation in the matter. The Lt Governor issued on spot directions and assured every support and assistance to the family members.
RR Swain, DGP J&K was also present in the meeting.
|
