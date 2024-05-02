All SSCL Projects To Be Completed Within 45 Days: CEO

As per the news agency KNO, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SSCL, Dr. Owais Ahmed visited the Karan Nagar area here to review the completion of the project. He conducted a comprehensive assessment of the Srinagar Smart City Projects in Karan Nagar, Batmaloo, and Moominabad areas.

Talking to the media persons after reviewing the project, Dr Owais said that all the underground work has been completed and the surface is now ready for the macadamization process.

“The road will be macadamized in the few days after the weather conditions improve completely,” he said, adding that the project has been completed in the double shift and now is in the final stage, which will be completed in the next few days.

“All the projects in Srinagar are expected to be completed within the period of one and a half months,” he added.

Pertinently, Karan Nagar to Kak Sarai road has given tough times to the people, especially during the rainfall as the potholed road filled with the muddy waters pushed the commuters as well as the pedestrians to the wall.

However, the completion of the project will ensure a smooth ride to the motorists and also is expected to put an end to the frequent traffic congestion being witnessed along the route.

Meanwhile, the CEO has directed the Engineers of SSCL to work in double shifts for timely completion of the projects as the projects are vital in nature.

Moreover, the CEO, SSCL also talked about the induction of e-buses here, saying that the people heave a sigh of relief after the introduction of the electric buses.

“At present, we have 100 e-buses and 98 out of them are functional and two have been kept reserved,” he said, adding that the e-buses are plying normally and several facilities like digital payments and other things have ensured convenience to the passengers.“In the coming time, more facilities will be ensured for the passengers,” he said.

