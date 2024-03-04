Kuwait Cabinet Applauds Distinguished (Qissat Wattan) Nat'l Operetta

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) - Kuwait Cabinet praised Monday the distinguished national operetta concert (Qissat Wattan), which was held earlier today at the Bayan Palace under the patronage and presence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This came during the cabinet's weekly meeting headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Shereeda Al-Mousherji, said the cabinet was briefed on His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation visit to the UAE.

The cabinet was briefed on an explanation presented by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior - Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, regarding the Supreme Committee's recommendation to withdraw the Kuwaiti citizenship certificate from some people who obtained it illegally based on fraud or false statements.

The Kuwaiti cabinet hailed the effort made by the Deputy Prime Minister and the members of the committee in exposing these people, as a translation of the contents of the sublime speech of His Highness the Amir by preserving the national identity and unity of Kuwaiti society.

On the other hand, the cabinet discussed the presentation submitted by the Minister of Public Works and the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan regarding the railway connection project between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which will contribute to organizing and activating sustainable railway connectivity and enhance trade exchange and economic growth between the two countries.

The Cabinet also was briefed on the latest developments in the Northern Economic Zone project, which is one of the basic pillars and promising projects that strengthen the non-oil economy of Kuwait and create promising job opportunities for citizens.

Moreover, the cabinet touched on the mechanism for implementing bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding between Kuwait and the People's Republic of China. (end)

