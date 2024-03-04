ISRO Chief S Somanath Was Diagnosed With Cancer On Aditya-L1 Launch Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "ISRO chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on the day of the Aditya-L1 launch. The aerospace engineer recalled facing some health issues in mid-2023 as the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched. Months later, as India undertook its first solar mission, he came to know about a growth in his stomach that required surgery and chemotherapy.

“I conducted a scan in the morning of the day Aditya-L1 was launched. That was when I realised that I had a growth in my stomach. I gained a clue about it as soon as the launch occurred. After the launch, I went to Chennai and underwent a scan. I was able to confirm that there was a problem. Then I underwent the rest of the tests,” he told Tarmak Media House during a recent interview.

The confirmation came within a couple of days with doctors advising Somanath to undergo surgery. He recalled enduring the operation and chemotherapy in the months after the Aditya-L1 launch.

ALSO READ: Gaganyaan Mission: PM Modi announces names of four astronauts, bestows astronaut wings | WatchIndia's maiden solar mission was launched on September 2 last year. Aditya-L1 reached Lagrange Point L1 in early January - about 1.5 million km from earth. Aditya-L1 spacecraft carried seven payloads to study the Sun -- four to observe the light from the Sun and the remaining three to measure insitu parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields country is also set to launch its first human spaceflight mission - Gaganyaan - next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of four IAF pilots who will be part of the project in 2025. The astronauts - Group Captains Prashanth Nair, Ajit Krishnan, Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla - are undergoing training, which includes flight simulations and physical fitness tests at a facility in Bengaluru.

