Vijay Thalapathy to star with Samantha for his 69th film?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijay Thalapathy will reportedly co-star in the currently untitled film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu which will be lead by Atlee.

Thalapathy Vijay shocked fans nationwide last month by announcing he will leave the film business after two films and embrace politics.

According to speculations, Atlee will lead Vijay's 69th and likely last endeavour.

As the South actor prepares for politics, his farewell film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, is generating hype. Atlee may direct Vijay's final film, according to sources.



According to reports, the actor will star with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Sun Pictures production. Anirudh Ravichander is said to be the music director.

Previous Thalapathy 69 directors included Vetrimaaran, Trivikram, and H Vinoth. The creators await formal confirmation of the reports.

The actor founded his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, in February and declared his 2026 Tamil Nadu candidature.

Vijay then announced that Thalapathy 69 will be his last film before entering politics.

Vijay is filming his 68th film, Venkat Prabhu's GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time). Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, and others star.

AGS Entertainment's Kalpathi S Aghoram, Ganesh, and Suresh are producing it. Music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen.

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was his last film. Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and others portrayed the title part.

Seven Screen Studio's film was one of 2023's biggest Indian hits, earning around Rs 600 crore.