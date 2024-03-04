Global Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Growth, Demand, Top Companies And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Clinical Nutrition Market Report by Product (Infant Nutrition, Parental Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition), Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, Parenteral), Application (Cancer, Malnutrition, Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, and Others), End User (Pediatric, Adults, Geriatric), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How big is the clinical nutrition market?

The global clinical nutrition market size reached US$ 51.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 101.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Clinical Nutrition Industry:

Rising Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders: The increasing incidence of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, significantly drives the global clinical nutrition market. These conditions often necessitate specific dietary interventions to manage and mitigate the associated risks and complications. Clinical nutrition provides tailored nutritional plans and supplements to address the unique needs of individuals with metabolic disorders, helping in stabilizing blood sugar levels, managing weight, and improving overall metabolic health.



Aging Global Population: The world is experiencing a demographic shift towards an older population, with a significant increase in the number of individuals aged 65 and above. This aging demographic is more susceptible to chronic conditions, malnutrition, and a decline in bodily functions, necessitating enhanced nutritional care. Clinical nutrition plays a pivotal role in addressing these challenges, offering dietary plans and supplements specifically designed to meet the nutritional requirements of the elderly. By supporting muscle health, bone density, and overall vitality, clinical nutrition helps in improvingthequality of life for the aging population, thus driving the demand in the global market.

Increasing Awareness Regarding Health and Nutrition: There is a growing awareness among the general population about the importance of health and nutrition in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing diseases. This heightened consciousness has led to an increased demand for clinical nutrition as individuals seek professional guidance to achieve their health and nutritional goals. Whether it's for managing specific health conditions, improving dietary habits, or enhancing physical performance, clinical nutrition offers evidence-based recommendations and customized nutritional products.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

BASF SE

Baxter International Inc.

Danone S.A.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Grifols S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Perrigo Company plc Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Clinical Nutrition Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Infant Nutrition

Parental Nutrition Enteral Nutrition

Infant nutrition represents the largest product segment due to the critical importance of ensuring optimal nutrition in the early stages of life, which is essential for proper growth and development.

By Route of Administration:



Oral

Enteral Parenteral

Oral administration is the largest segment by route of administration because it is the most convenient and preferred method of delivering clinical nutrition to patients, allowing for ease of use and adherence to dietary plans.

By Application:



Cancer

Malnutrition

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurological Disorders Others

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into cancer, malnutrition, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological disorders, and others.

By End User:



Pediatric

Adults Geriatric

The pediatric segment is the largest among end users, reflecting the heightened focus on addressing nutritional needs and preventing malnutrition in children, which is vital for their growth, development, and overall health.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific was the largest market by region, driven by the region's large population base, increasing awareness of clinical nutrition, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and malnutrition.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Trends:

The global clinical nutrition market is propelled by several key drivers, encompassing the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders, an aging global population, increasing awareness regarding health and nutrition, and the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Additionally, advancements in clinical nutrition products, a surge in the adoption of home healthcare, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies are boosting the market growth. Furthermore, an increase in premature births, the escalating demand for nutritional management in geriatrics, and the supportive initiatives by government and non-government organizations promoting nutritional awareness collectively contribute to the market's growth.

