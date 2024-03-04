Bulgaria Intends To Join Project Of Power Line Under Black Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Bulgaria intends to join the underwater electric cable project
in the Black Sea in Bulgaria, Azernews reports,
citing Rosen Dimitrov Jelyazkov, the President of the Bulgarian
National Assembly, telling at a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev
in Baku.
He emphasized the successful cooperation in the energy sector
between the tw countries as a whole.
During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev positively assessed
Bulgaria's intention to join the project of laying an electricity
cable in the Black Sea within the framework of the green energy
initiative. He highlighted the support of all participating states
in the project.
It should be noted that on December 17, 2022, in Bucharest, the
"Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and
Transmission of Green Energy between the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Georgia, Romania, and Hungary Governments" was signed.
The project aims to lay an underwater cable that will export
energy from two South Caucasus countries to the European Union,
connecting the South Caucasus region with Southeast Europe along
the Black Sea.
The length of the underwater cable along the bottom of the Black
Sea is 1195 kilometers. Besides transporting electrical energy, it
is expected to facilitate the establishment of high-speed digital
communication.
