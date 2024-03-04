Bulgaria Intends To Join Project Of Power Line Under Black Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Bulgaria intends to join the underwater electric cable project in the Black Sea in Bulgaria, Azernews reports, citing Rosen Dimitrov Jelyazkov, the President of the Bulgarian National Assembly, telling at a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

He emphasized the successful cooperation in the energy sector between the tw countries as a whole.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev positively assessed Bulgaria's intention to join the project of laying an electricity cable in the Black Sea within the framework of the green energy initiative. He highlighted the support of all participating states in the project.

It should be noted that on December 17, 2022, in Bucharest, the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy between the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary Governments" was signed.

The project aims to lay an underwater cable that will export energy from two South Caucasus countries to the European Union, connecting the South Caucasus region with Southeast Europe along the Black Sea.

The length of the underwater cable along the bottom of the Black Sea is 1195 kilometers. Besides transporting electrical energy, it is expected to facilitate the establishment of high-speed digital communication.